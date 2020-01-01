A film about West Indies batting icon Brian Lara, featuring rarely seen archive footage and stills, will open TT Film Festival on Wednesday night in Trinidad and Tobago.

Directed by award-nominated director Sam Lockyer, the film titled ‘501 Not Out’, focuses on Lara’s record-breaking innings for Warwickshire in 1994.

“I have fulfilled a long-held dream in making the film and I hope that it is a fitting tribute to the genius of Brian Lara, my childhood hero and the greatest cricketer to ever live.”

