Andre Russell is perhaps the most destructive batsmen in T20 cricket. Batting in the lower order for whichever team he is playing for, the powerful Jamaican can change the course of a game in just a few overs.

Few who saw his blistering CPL 100 for the Jamaica Tallawahs against the Trinbago Knight Riders at Port of Spain, Trinidad on August 10, 2018, will ever forget it.

Coming to the wicket with the Jamaica Tallawahs stuttering at 41 for 5 in the seventh over of their T20 clash, chasing 224 for victory, Russell smashed six sixes and 13 fours as he raced to an unbeaten 121 from just 49 balls.

Over the years, he has also often engaged in similar rescue acts for his Indian Premier League franchise the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, with the IPL about to begin and with the franchise acquiring the services of Eoin Morgan, team mentor David Hussey explored the idea of Russell batting higher in the order, now that his role as a closer will be shared with the big-hitting Irishman.

Hussey was asked at a recent press conference whether it is likely that Russell could bat higher in the Knight Riders’ line up, especially in light of his long-time complaints of not being able to face more balls.

“Why not?" Hussey responded.

