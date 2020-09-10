Main

Hero CPL 2020 Team of the Tournament announced

Thu, Sep 10, '20

 

Caribbean Premier League

The team of the tournament for the 2020 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been announced. The team was selected by the tournament’s commentary team – Tom Moody, Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison and Samuel Badree. 

The team features three players from the Trinbago Knight Riders who went through the group stages unbeaten, three members of the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad, two players from the Jamaica Tallawahs and one each from the St Lucia Zouks, St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and the Barbados Tridents. 

The team is as follows: 

 

Glenn Phillips (wk) – Jamaica Tallawahs 

Sunil Narine – Trinbago Knight Riders 

Shimron Hetmyer – Guyana Amazon Warriors 

Nicholas Pooran – Guyana Amazon Warriors 

Darren Bravo – Trinbago Knight Riders 

Kieron Pollard (capt) – Trinbago Knight Riders 

Mohammad Nabi – St Lucia Zouks 

Jason Holder – Barbados Tridents 

Rayad Emrit – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots 

Imran Tahir – Guyana Amazon Warriors 

Mujeeb ur Rahman – Jamaica Tallawahs 

 

The selectors also picked one Caribbean and one overseas 12th man to round out the squad. These are as follows: 

 

Scott Kuggelejin – St Lucia Zouks

Keemo Paul – Guyana Amazon Warriors 

 

Tom Moody, CPL’s Director of International Cricket, said: “After healthy discussion and debate the commentators have finalized what they believe is a power-packed all-star XI from Hero CPL 2020. 

With a tournament dominated by world-class spin there was an abundance of riches, Imran Tahir again proved a challenge to all who came his way. Kieron Pollard’s all-round skills again brought some eye-catching performances, it was an easy decision to make him the captain after a flawless league stage.

