Inability to adapts hurting CPL and West Indies batsmen - claims Pollard

Trinbago Knight Riders and West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has identified an inability to adapt to different conditions as one that not only plagued teams throughout the Caribbean Premier League season (CPL) but negatively impacts the regional team as well.

The CPL season was characterized by a spate of low scores, with many fingers pointing towards an unsatisfactory surface for T20 batsman to ply their trade. In fact, the average score per innings score fell around 20 runs from last season’s average of around 151, compared to this season’s average of 122.

“That is something that is not only harming is in CPL but harming us in international cricket as well. We can’t complain about the pitches all the time and we are not changing as individuals,” he added.

