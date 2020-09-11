Michael Holding criticises England and Australia for not taking a knee

Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding has criticised England and Australia for not taking a knee in support of the “Black Lives Matter” movement during their ongoing limited-overs series. England wore “Black Lives Matter” logos on their shirts during their Test series against West Indies and took the knee to protest against racism, but opted not to continue the practice in subsequent series against Pakistan and Australia.

“Now that the West Indies team has gone home, that doesn’t mean that you still shouldn’t be respecting the message and what it stands for,” Holding told Sky Sports.

“Yes, (racism) is more acute in the United States than in most other places but people around the entire world took on the mantle of spreading the word and getting this message out that it is time for equality and time for equal justice.

