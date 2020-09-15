Jofra Archer hits back at Michael Holding

Jofra Archer insisted England have not forgotten about the Black Lives Matter movement amid criticism from Michael Holding for not kneeling before games.

England joined the West Indies in kneeling prior to matches during their Test series in July but have not done so since across matches with Ireland, Pakistan and Australia.

Windies legend Holding hit out at England for stopping with the gesture "as soon as West Indies went home" and raised the question of whether they had "jumped on the bandwagon" by kneeling during that series.

However, speaking in a media conference, fast bowler Archer criticised Holding's comments, claiming the Black Lives Matter cause is still very much in the mind of those in the England set-up.

"I'm pretty sure Michael Holding doesn't know anything that is going on behind the scenes," said the Barbados-born paceman.

"I don't think he has spoken to [ECB chief executive] Tom Harrison. I think that would be a bit harsh for him to say that.

