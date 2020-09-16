Pollard not good enough to play Test cricket: David Gower

Days after West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard’s blistering innings helped Trinbago Knight Riders snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat in a CPL 2020 encounter against Barbados Tridents, legendary England cricketer David Gower termed him one of the best T20 players but said he is not good enough to play Test cricket.

“Kieron Pollard is one of the world’s best T20 players but he knows as well as I do that he cannot play test cricket, he isn’t good enough to play test cricket.” Gower said in conversation on SportsTiger’s show “Off-the-Field”.

Pollard who is a stalwart for the West Indies in limited-overs cricket and one of most desired cricketers for franchises in T20 leagues across the globe, has never played Test cricket.

