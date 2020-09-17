WIPA EXPRESSES SYMPATHIES AT PASSING OF JOHN GAYLE

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The West Indies Players’ Association extends sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of former Jamaica and West Indies umpire, John ‘Johnny’ Gayle.

Mr. Gayle, born in St. Elizabeth, Jamaica in 1923, served as a West Indies cricket umpire in the 1970s and 80s and went on to hold several positions at the Jamaica Cricket Umpires Association. Mr. Gayle was also a veteran agriculturalist, who served at Jamaica’s Ministry of Agriculture.

WIPA extends sympathies to Jamaica’s and West Indies’ cricket fraternity and we pray for peace and strength for his family, friends and colleagues at this time. May he rest in peace.

