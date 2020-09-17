Collymore says Windies Women adjusting to life in biosecure bubble in England

The visiting contingent, comprising 18 players, arrived in the United Kingdom (UK) over two weeks ago. West Indies will be based in Derby for the entirety of the tour as per regulations aimed at reducing exposure to the novel coronavirus.

“I think they've adapted quite well [to the biosecure bubble] and they are enjoying each other's company — and that's for players and [coaching] staff,” Collymore said recently during a virtual media interaction.

“It's fairly hard to predict the weather, especially in the UK, where they say you get four seasons in one day. But thus far we've only had one or two chilly days and the weather has been quite good, so the ladies are adapting to it quite nicely,” added the former West Indies swing-bowler.

Read more at The Jamaica Observer

2 comments