Jamaica Tallawahs CEO Jeff Miller believes Andre Russell will be back with the team for the 2021 season of the Hero CPL, despite the latter’s outburst earlier this year that this would be his last season with the team.

In a recent interview on Sportsnation Live on Nationwide Radio in Kingston, Miller spoke highly of Russell and expressed optimism about Dre Russ’ return next season.

“Andre is a team player. I can’t say more about the support he has given us. He has been a tremendous voice in the dressing room; he has been a mentor to Rovman Powell (JT team captain). He has been involved in our discussions and I would anticipate that Mr Russell will be back next year.”

Miller’s confidence belies the outburst from the former Tallawahs captain in April when in a rant on an Instagram Live, he declared that he would not return to the team after the just-concluded season.

