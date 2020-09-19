Narine cleared to bowl in the IPL

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine will be twirling his magical deliveries for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets going on Saturday after he was cleared to bowl after being reported by the umpires during the recently concluded Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament which ended on September 10 with his team the Trinibago Knight Riders (TKR) defeating the St Lucia Zouks in the final by eight wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, San Fernando.

Guardian Media Sports on Thursday understands that Narine, 32, a right-arm-off-break bowler and Zouks fast bowler Kesrick Williams, 30, were both reported at the end of the fourth round for a suspect bowling action. Both players were made aware during the tournament that reports had been made against them about their suspected bowling actions. After they were reported both players continued to play during the CPL and they were monitored by experts from Loughborough University in England. They were then required to send video footage of their bowling action to the University for further analysis.

A well-placed source close to the developments told Guardian Media Sports on Thursday that Narine, who played five of his team's 12 matches took six wickets, has already done his work and has been cleared. According to the source, “Sunil Narine sent in his video footage, it was analyzed by the experts and he was cleared after that and will be taking part in the IPL with the ball as well. The experts also monitored him during the rest of the tournament and they said they found nothing wrong with his action.”

