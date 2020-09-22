The West Indies lost to England by 47 runs at Derby on Monday despite a valiant half-century from Deandra Dottin, her highest score ever against England.

The Barbadian smashed 69 from 59 deliveries but the West Indies were restricted to 116 for 6 chasing 164 for victory. No other batter got into double figures for the West Indies.

Chasing a target 24 runs more than they have ever made in a T20 match in England, the West Indies struggled early against England’s bowlers. Hayley Matthews (3) and Stafanie Taylor (8) went cheaply as Katherine Brunt, who gave up just eight runs from her four overs; Natalie Sciver and Anya Shrubsole aided by pace and swing kept things tight.

Despite Dottin’s best efforts to accelerate the scoring rate by midway the innings, the West Indies needed 12 runs an over. After 11 overs, the West Indies were 49 for 2, and staring defeat in the face needing 115 from just 54 balls.

