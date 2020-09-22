Narine, the highest paid Windies player at IPL

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine is the highest-paid West Indies player at the 2020 Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL), collecting a whopping US$1.2M.

This, according to sports website SPORTEKZ who gave an idea of the salaries of the players taking part at this year’s tournament which opened on Saturday in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Narine will line-up for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) yet again and will lead their bowling attack at this year’s tournament. The Arouca man just came off a successful run at the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) where he was on the winning TKR roster. He grabbed just six wickets in the tournament as he missed a couple of matches including the final against the St Lucia Zouks.

The next in line as far as earning the big bucks in the IPL and hailing from this region is Narine’s fellow KKR player Andre Russell who will collect US$981,400. Russell, the Jamaican all-rounder did not have the best of season’s with the Jamaica Tallawahs at the CPL but will be looking to return to winning ways with his IPL franchise.

