Leadership hurt Tridents in CPL 2020

Former West Indies batsman, Philo Wallace, has blamed a failure in leadership for Barbados Tridents’ wretched campaign in the Caribbean Premier League earlier this month.

Singling out captain Jason Holder, Wallace said the world-rated all-rounder needed to take more responsibility in pressure situations and also needed to be more assertive in his decision-making, in order to mold a consistently successful unit.

Tridents entered the tournament as defending champions but won just three of 10 matches to become the first-ever CPL team to miss out on the semi-finals in their title defence.

“I know there were limitations in terms of practicing and stuff like that but Jason Holder being the leader, has to know the best combination, bring out the best out of those players – he has not been able to do it,” said Wallace, a former Barbados captain who played 107 first-class matches.

Read more at Barbados Today

2 comments