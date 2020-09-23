Jason Holder replaces injured Marsh at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mitchell Marsh has become the first player to be ruled out of IPL 2020 because of injury, and West Indies allrounder Jason Holder has been named as his replacement at the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This will be Holder's second stint with the Sunrisers (after 2014-15) and fourth overall in the IPL. Holder has previously featured for the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Despite being one of the top allrounders in Test cricket, Holder has failed to impose himself in limited-overs cricket over the years, and while he remains the Test captain for West Indies, he lost the white-ball captaincy to Kieron Pollard last year.

In the December 2019 IPL auction, Holder had put his base price at INR 75 lakh ($100,000 approx.), but went unsold more than once. More recently Holder led the Barbados Tridents in the CPL 2020, where they finished fifth in the six-team table. Holder scored 192 runs at a strike rate of 140.14, and also picked up ten wickets at an economy rate of 6.63, while also bowling the most maidens in the competition (four).

