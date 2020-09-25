New Zealand confirm West Indies tour

Wellington: New Zealand's government has approved quarantine arrangements that would allow the Pakistan and West Indies teams to tour in the coming months, country's cricket board said on Friday.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said the tours would help the sport through the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a huge boost for us, it's our financial lifeline," he told reporters.

"International cricket funds the whole game of cricket in New Zealand, so it's very, very important for us."

White said the teams would fly to Auckland and then catch a charter to Christchurch, where they would stay in quarantine while training at NZC's high-performance centre in Lincoln University.

Read more at First Post

0 comments