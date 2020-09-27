Dottin scores 63 as England seal T20 series win

Deandra Dottin scored 63 runs but it wasn't enough as England women cruised to a 20-run victory over West Indies women to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match Twenty20 series, at the Incora County Ground, in Derby on Saturday.

Chasing a victory target of 155, West Indies women were restricted to 134 for five despite rearranging their batting line-up. However, they made a better attempt at their chase than in the previous two games.

Number three Dottin, who was promoted to open alongside Lee-Ann Kirby, once again led the way, but the Caribbean side was unable to find the boundary as the overs ticked down.

The Kirby gamble did not pay off as the 33-year-old was stumped by Amy Jones for three and wicketkeeper Shemaine Campbelle, also moved up the order, was dismissed for five.

Captain Stafanie Taylor came in with her side on 91 for four, needing 64 from 34 deliveries. When Dottin fell hoisting Katherine Brunt to deep square-leg, West Indies' chase faltered. Taylor was undefeated on 14 at the end and her Jamaican teammate Chinelle Henry, 12.

Loop News Jamaica

