Chase among five-wicket stars in BCA T20 Cup

Former Barbados and West Indies pacer Tino Best and current international all-rounder Roston Chase are among only four bowlers who boast of taking five wickets in a match on two occasions in the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) Twenty20 Cup Championship, now in its 13th season.

Representing ESA Field Pickwick, Best grabbed six for six against his old team Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme (BDFSP) at Paragon in 2015, and five for four against MTW at Pine Basin in 2016. Pickwick won both matches.

Chase, a Barbados Pride and West Indies batting all-rounder who bowls off-spin, picked up five for 15 for Empire against Banks (now Wildey) at The Brewery in 2012, and five for 14 against Barbados Youth at the Lester Vaughan ground, Cane Garden in 2014.

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments