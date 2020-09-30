Simmons plans for New Zealand series

West Indies Head Coach, Phil Simmons is already planning his team’s approach as they prepare to return to action against New Zealand in just under eight weeks. Cricket West Indies (CWI) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced the proposed schedule for the bilateral series yesterday, pending approval from CWI’s Medical Advisory Committee and Board of Directors – three T20 Internationals and two Tests from November 27 to December 15.

“We are delighted to play all formats as we struggle to keep our sport alive in these difficult times. These T20 Internationals are a part of getting these guys playing together as much as possible between now and the ICC T20 World Cup next year. After the England Test series, earlier this year, this will be an excellent test of how we have improved on the things we as a team have learnt from that series. We played really well to win that first Test and did some good things throughout the series. We have a great team environment. We will continue to work and build as a team,” Simmons said on Tuesday.

West Indies are the defending T20 World Cup champions. Under the guidance of Simmons, they defeated England in the epic final in Kolkata in April, 2016, They will return to India in 11 months to defend the title. The Test series in New Zealand forms part of the ICC World Test Championship. The West Indies earned their first points in the ICC World Test Championship when they won the first Test against England at the Ageas Bowl in July – in the historic bio-secure three-match series.

Read more at the T&T Guardian

5 comments