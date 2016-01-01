Russell Arnold believes WINDIES Women must focus more on fitness

Former Sri Lankan cricketer turned commentator Russell Arnold believes West Indies Women have been left behind, in terms of their physical fitness and capability, with teams like Australia, India and England putting greater emphasis in those areas.

The ongoing T20 series in England has been largely a one-sided affair, with the hosts cruising out to a 4-0 lead. In addition, England has secured margins of 40 runs and above in three of the four matches played so far. Even if the regional team could use rust as a factor, there was also the series against Australia last year, where the team lost 3-0 in an ODI series, before also losing 3-0 in a T20 international series.

In 2016, the West Indies Women defeated Australia to claim the World T20 title and previously scored victories over England.

Russell believes a major part of the gulf in recent results has to do with how the big three teams are preparing physically.

“The other teams are going way ahead. I know a lot of focus is being put on the Australian team, on making them better athletes. They are a lot faster, a lot stronger, they can really hit a ball, they are more agile. That's where they are getting ahead,” Arnold told the Mason and Guest Radio program.

