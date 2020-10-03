Rethink Womens Cricket

Former national cricket coach Junior Bennett says a holistic approach to women’s cricket in the region needs to be implemented urgently to improve the sport at the international level.

Bennett made the comments after the West Indies Women’s team recent 5-0 series whitewash by hosts England in Derby.

While admitting that the pandemic has posed a major problem regarding preparation, Bennett believes a longer-term approach needs to be put in place if the West Indies are to produce good female cricketers and move up the ladder at the international level.

“We need to pay more attention to female cricket at the grass-roots level and do more for the women,” he said. “I believe the same effort should be given to the women as the men’s team because the females are being short-changed.”

