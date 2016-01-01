Courtney Walsh will need a lot of help

Technical director of West Indies cricket Mr James Adams says Mr. Walsh will “be overseeing the programme initially until the end of the next two ICC Women's World Cups in 2022 and... will be pivotal in working with CWI's High-Performance Team to move our whole women's programme forward, as part of our wider strategic plan which has women's cricket as a key priority.”

In recent years, Mr Walsh, among the legendary figures — not just in the Caribbean, but global cricket — has established himself as a respected guide and mentor, not least during a stint with Bangladesh as their men's team bowling coach.

His appointment comes at a depressing time for Caribbean women's cricket — right on the heels of the regional team's 0-5 sweep by England in a Twenty20 (T20) series in Derby.

Beyond all that, the harsh truth is that, because of a paucity of resources, Caribbean women do well to even be competitive with the world's strongest cricket teams.

West Indians must not ignore the fact that the women's team was competitive in England, despite the losses.

Truthfully, the regional women's triumph at the 2016 ICC T20 Cricket World Cup left the entire cricketing world in shock. Cricket watchers will recall that back in 2016 the West Indies men's T20 and Under-19 men's teams also won World Cup titles.

