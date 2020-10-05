Lead West Indies Women’s selector Ann Browne-John said she and her fellow selectors are concerned that there is not a deep enough pool of women to choose from to replace non-performing players in the West Indies Women’s team.

It was an issue they had planned to begin addressing during the regional women’s and U19 tournaments that were canceled earlier this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the recent five-match tour of England, the Caribbean women were swept 5-0 in a woefully lop-sided series. Only Deandra Dottin walked away with her head held high scoring 185 runs at an average of 37 over the five matches. She also bowled well despite nursing a sore shoulder.

No other batter made 100 runs during the series. Captain Stafanie Taylor with 78 runs was the only player to come close while the struggling Hayley Matthews was the next best having scored 38 runs, 21 of them coming in a single innings. Other than Dottin and Taylor, no other batter had a double-digit average, an area of great concern for Browne-John.

