Walsh to leave no stone unturned in plan to reinvigorate West Indies Women

Courtney Walsh, the newly appointed head coach of the West Indies Women, said there is much room for improvement but he plans to leave no stone unturned in his quest to transform the fortunes of the current squad.

Walsh was appointed last week in the wake of a disappointing tour against England where the Caribbean women were swept 5-0 in an embarrassingly lopsided series.

Walsh, the only West Indies bowler to take 500 Test wickets, said he has a plan to inject a winning mentality into the team.

“There is room for improvement in all aspects of the game. My idea and plan and strategy is to re-focus, re-energize and to look at the talented players we have and work out how we can improve with the players we have and other young players to come into the set-up as well,” he said.

