PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – World number one all-rounder Jason Holder will be retained as Test captain for the tour of New Zealand which bowls off next month.

Convenor of selectors, Roger Harper, confirmed that the 28-year-old Barbadian would continue in the post for the two-Test series, despite the recent struggles of the Caribbean side.

West Indies have won just seven of their last 20 Tests and currently languish eighth in the ICC Test rankings, only above Bangladesh and Zimbabwe

“We have discussed a lot of things and all of those things (leadership) we discussed but I think at this point we’re not thinking of changing the captaincy at all,” Harper said.

Holder was appointed captain in 2015, replacing wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin, and has since led West Indies in 35 of his 43 Tests, winning 11, losing 19, and drawing five.

I looked at a lot of the four-day championship. I had the opportunity to see most of the captains on show and I think that there are some decent captains out there but there is also a lot of improvement that can be made,” Harper pointed out during an interview with i95FM Sports FM.

