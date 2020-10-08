Jamaican Government sticking with the Tallawahs

The Government of Jamaica through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport says they will continue to give their backing to the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, the Jamaica Tallawahs, despite a topsy-turvy 2020 season.

The Tallawahs, despite getting to the semi-finals of the curtailed 2020 edition of the CPL in Trinidad, faced mounting off-the-field issues before the tournament. Those issues, coupled with an indifferent performance on the field, saw the Jamaican franchise winning just three of their 10 games contested. The team, which won titles in 2013 and 2016, also struggled last season, finishing in last place after only two wins in 10 games.

These performances have led to questions in some quarters over whether or not the Tallawahs, which is owned by Florida-based businessman Kris Persaud, should still benefit from government funds.

For Sports Minister Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, the partnership between the Government and the Jamaican franchise is one that will bring about a holistic development of the sport in the country.

“The Government of Jamaica through the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport is committed to the holistic development of sport in Jamaica at all levels. The growth in competitive cricket in its various form is of great interest to the ministry and has the ministry’s support,” said Grange.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

1 comments