Lead selector for West Indies Women Ann Browne-John has echoed sentiments expressed by former team captain Merissa Aguilleira earlier this year that members of the current team lack the required passion for the game.

Aguilleira was speaking on Sportsmax’s Commentators Podcast in April when she made reference to the team’s 5-0 home series defeat by India in November 2019 ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in February.

The team subsequently failed to advance from their group after losing two of their preliminary round matches. Another was rained out.

“Somehow the drive, the passion is not there and that’s a huge cause for concern,” Aguilieira said then. “We as West Indies players love to express ourselves, not just play cricket but have fun playing cricket, so when you look at the players and you realize they are not having fun, you realize that the passion is not there.”

Read more at Barbados Today