Ambrose explains lack of love for magical 7 for 1 against Australia

West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose’s 7 for 1 demolition job of Australia, in Perth, is widely considered to not only be his best performance but one of the best of all time. From his perspective, however, the bowler does not rank it as highly as one would imagine.

The 1993 winner-takes-all showdown between the teams was decided by Ambrose’s magical 32 ball spell - from 85 for 2, the Australians tumbled to 119 all out. West Indies closed the first day on 135 for 1, and that was effectively that. The match was over by lunch on the third day.

In recently reflecting on the match itself, however, the bowler explained that the almost perfect circumstances for fast bowling was one reason the spell did not rank at the top of his list.

“When people ask me about some of my top spells, I will include that, because seven wickets for one run in 32 deliveries is unheard of but I’ve never had it at the top of the tree,” Ambrose told the Mason and Guest radio program.

Read more at SportsMax

3 comments