Ambrose was convinced Rose, Collymore would be next great Windies pace duo

West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose has revealed that he expected the pace bowling tandem of Franklyn Rose and Corey Collymore to pick up where he and strike partner Courtney Walsh left off.

Before the heyday of Walsh and Ambrose, West Indies quicks like Wes Hall, Charlie Griffith, Andy Roberts, Colin Croft, Joel Garner, Michael Holding, and Malcolm Marshall hunted in packs as they menacingly stalked the crease of fearful opposition batsmen.

It came to an end with Walsh and Ambrose, however, and so it seems did the West Indies fortunes as a winning team.

“Before Courtney and I left the team, we had around six fast bowlers around us. We thought maybe three or four of them could become great,” Ambrose told the Mason and Guest radio program.

“Courtney and I talked about it and we always felt that Franklin Rose and Corey Collymore would be the two guys to lead the rest of the attack. These were two guys who had tremendous potential to lead the rest of the attack," Ambrose said.

