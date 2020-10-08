Less stringent Kiwi bubble for WI

West Indies are not expected to face the psychological challenge of a complete bio-secure bubble on their tour of New Zealand starting next month, because of the efficient manner in which public health authorities in the south Pacific nation have managed the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Caribbean side was subjected to stringent protocols on the tour of England last July where players were forced to bunker down in hotels based at the playing venues, with limited or no interaction with the general public.

However, the United Kingdom has been hard hit by the pandemic, resulting in half-million recorded infections and 57 000 deaths while New Zealand remarkably has reported only 1800 infections and 25 deaths.

There are currently only 39 active cases.

Convenor of selectors, Roger Harper, said while all cricket tours would now be guided by COVID-19 protocols as part of a new normal of the international game, New Zealand would provide some respite for players from the difficult mental grind of constant lockdown outside of cricket.

“This is the state of the world. There are a lot of people because of the situation who do not have an opportunity to work and I think this is the perspective we have to look at this from,” the former West Indies off-spinner told the Mason and Guest Cricket Show.

Full article at Barbados Today

0 comments