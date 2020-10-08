Pooran leaves tongues wagging in IPL

Just days after Sir Vivian Richards questioned selectors’ reluctance to consider Nicholas Pooran for Test cricket, two former internationals have raved about his exceptional talent. This comes after another stunning performance by Pooran in white-ball cricket.

The gifted left-hander smashed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) half-century in a losing effort today as his Kings XI Punjab suffered a batting meltdown to crash to a heavy 69-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-hander hit a sparkling 77 off 37 deliveries but Kings XI still failed in their quest to overhaul 202 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, ending on 132 all out with 19 balls to spare.

Despite the loss, Pooran was the talk of the town with former Australian international and now cricket commentator Tom Moody gushing over his quality. Moody, has been watching Pooran for a number of years in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and in the IPL and believes the batsman has an exciting future ahead of him.

“I don’t think there are better strikers of the ball in world cricket than Nicholas Pooran,” said Moody while speaking on T20 Timeout.

