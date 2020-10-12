'He has to get in shape' - Walsh warns Thomas

West Indies legend Courtney Walsh has cautioned up and coming fast bowler Oshane Thomas that being in top physical shape is a key component to success on the international cricket stage.

Thomas burst on the scene during the 2017 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where the fast bowler regularly clocked over 90 miles per hour. That kind of promise quickly landed the 23-year-old straight into the senior Windies set-up, where he has so far played 20 ODIs and 12 Twenty20 Internationals.

“I think he has a lot of work to do. He has to get himself back in shape,” Walsh told the Mason and Guest radio program.

