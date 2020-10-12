Windies spinner Narine reported for suspect action

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has once again been reported for a suspect action, following the team’s triumph over Chris Gayle’s Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday.

Narine ended with 2 wickets for 28 runs as KKR defended a par score of 164 to register their second win in a row and climb up to third position on the points table. The bowler artfully defended 14 runs off the final over to help his team stun KXIP by 2 runs. Following the match, however, an IPL release confirmed that the player’s bowling action was once again under scrutiny.

"Sunil Narine, the Kolkata Knight Riders player, has been reported for bowling with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action during his side’s Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at Abu Dhabi,” the release stated.

