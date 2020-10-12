Former England international Monte Lynch has become the latest player to reveal that he experienced racial abuse during his time in county cricket.

Lynch, who was born in Guyana but moved to London as a 13-year-old, enjoyed a long county career with Surrey and then Gloucestershire. He also played three ODIs for England in 1988 and, since his retirement as a player, has enjoyed a secondary career as a coach.

Now, in an interview with The Cricketer magazine, he has claimed he was abused by both fellow players and spectators during his playing career and that he intends to release a tell-all autobiography in 2021.

“Racist notes were slipped under my hotel [room] door,” Lynch said. “My coffin was filled with orange juice and milk. There were lots of issues.

“At Headingley, when I played the ODI, three Yorkshiremen walked past and said: ‘We are going to give you black ***** a good ******* hiding tomorrow.’ We were often called ‘chocs’ and referred to as ‘you lot’.”

