Taylor returns to Big Bash League

Jamaica and West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor is set to continue her foray in the Australia Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) as she has signed on for a second season to play for the Adelaide Strikers.

Taylor, 29 years old, is set to feature much more for the Strikers in the upcoming season, after playing just two games for the Adelaide-based franchise last season.

In her first match with the Strikers last season, Taylor bagged three for 26 against the Melbourne Renegades, proving just how dangerous an asset she is.

Across her 60 WBBL matches, the right-hander has scored 1,074 runs at an average of 26.20, while also taking 49 wickets.

