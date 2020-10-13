Shimron Hetmyer has revealed that he has worked on perfecting a certain shot with Australian cricket icon Ricky Ponting.

The soon-to-be 24-year-old Guyanese power hitter has been assigned the role of closer for the Delhi Capitals and demonstrated what he is capable of during his 24-ball 45 against the Rajasthan Royals last week Friday.

“He is right now working on my pull shot,” the rising West Indies batsman revealed during a recent interview.

“He has observed that in the last few games, people have been bowling short to me. So far he is working on my pulling and he has done one hell of a job with me. He is teaching me the art of being a better finisher and I am getting there gradually."

Read more at SportsMax