Barbados Pride officially rewarded
Wed, Oct 14, '20
Barbados Pride have finally gotten their hands on the Headley/Weekes Trophy for capturing this year’s Cricket West Indies first-class tournament.
Legendary all-rounder Sir Garry Sobers, Barbados’ only living National Hero, presented the trophy to Pride captain Kraigg Brathwaite during a luncheon event hosted last weekend by the Barbados Cricket Association.
The tournament was halted after eight rounds following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and Pride were subsequently declared winners after topping the standings with 134.8 points.
