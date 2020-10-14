Barbados Pride have finally gotten their hands on the Headley/Weekes Trophy for capturing this year’s Cricket West Indies first-class tournament.

Legendary all-rounder Sir Garry Sobers, Barbados’ only living National Hero, presented the trophy to Pride captain Kraigg Brathwaite during a luncheon event hosted last weekend by the Barbados Cricket Association.

The tournament was halted after eight rounds following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the region and Pride were subsequently declared winners after topping the standings with 134.8 points.

