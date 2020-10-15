Cricket broke the heart of WI all-rounder Shanel Daley

In prime form, few would argue that West Indies Women all-rounder Shanel Daley was one of the brightest talents in the region and destined for great things.

In 70 One Day Internationals (ODIs) her total of 73 wickets puts her at third for the West Indies, behind Stafanie Taylor (142), top wicket-taker Anisha Mohammed (151), but ahead of noted all-rounder Deandre Dottin (69). An even closer look will tell you that Daley achieved her total in much fewer games, with Taylor achieving her total in 126, Mohammed in 122, and Dotin needing 117.

In 68 T20 internationals, the order is much the same, with Daley’s tally of 72 leaving her behind Taylor (94) and Mohammed (111) but above Dottin (61). Again, Daley’s wicket haul has come in fewer games.

With the bat, she has totaled a handy 1001 runs, which is 7th on the list but in fewer matches than everyone else above her, with the exception of specialist batsman Haley Matthews.

Things, however, began to go off track for Daley when she suffered a severe knee injury in 2015, which kept her out of the game for a year. She returned to the sport but never quite seemed to attain the same heights. Following the team’s disastrous showing at the 2017 50-over World Cup, in England, and the loss of her retainer contract, Daley had had enough.

