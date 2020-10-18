Sunil Narine has been cleared of having a suspect bowling action and has been taken off the warning list, the IPL said Sunday.

The Trinidadian who is a key player for the Kolkata Knight Riders had been placed on the warning list following their match against KingsXIPunjab on October 10. He was reported by on-field umpires Ulhas Gandhe and Chris Gaffaney in relation to a delivery he delivered during the last over of the match that KKR won by two runs.

Read more at SportsMax