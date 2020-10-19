'Bravo could be out for days, weeks'

West Indies bowler Dwayne Bravo is expected to be out of IPL 2020 action again for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after picking up another injury.

The specialist death bowler sustained the latest setback, a groin injury, in action against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Bravo was as a result unable to bowl the final over for the team, which in the end saw CSK lose by 5 wickets with one ball to spare. As of now, it is unknown how long the player will be out of action.

"He seems to have a right groin injury, I think, and it was obviously serious enough to keep him off the field," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming explained at the post-match press conference.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments