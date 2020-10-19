Former India spinner believes Russell could be liability for KKR

West Indies all-rounder, Andre Russell, has come under fire for what has been described as the lack of improvement in his game, as his struggles with the bat for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been plainly noticeable in IPL 2020 so far.

In eight matches to date, Russell has struggled to an average of 11.85, with a high score of 24. As those stats will tell you, the typically big-hitting West Indian has managed to clear the boundary rope just 6 times, reaching to it on four occasions, well short of his explosive best.

“Andre Russell is not an improved cricketer, he has not changed his game. You see all the top players, they have changed their approach. Andre Russell is playing just the way he was playing 4 years ago, that is a liability,” Pragyan Ojha told India Today’s Sports Tak.

Read more at SportsMax

3 comments