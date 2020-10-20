Nineteen-year-old Jayden Seales said he was pleasantly surprised when he received word that he had been called to be a reserve player for the West Indies for their upcoming three T20, two-Test tour of New Zealand.

The promising right-arm medium bowler represented the West Indies U19 and played six matches and took eight wickets for four-time CPL champions Trinbago Knight Riders earlier this year. Notwithstanding, it was beyond his wildest dreams to be called by the West Indies selectors so early in his career.

“I was really shocked when I heard the news. During CPL there were talks that I was performing in CPL (and) I had a good World Cup. It was the last thing in my mind. I was just playing my cricket and then after CPL I got the phone call. I was very happy, but shocked,” said the player, who only turned 19 on September 10, during an interview with Newsday.

