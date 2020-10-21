CWI decline to nominate Cameron for ICC post

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has elected not to nominate former president Dave Cameron to the post of International Cricket Council Chairman, opting instead to not make a selection.

Cameron hoped to be in competition for the top spot, along with former ECB Chairman Colin Graves, Singapore’s Imran Khwaja, who is currently serving as the interim ICC chair, and Greg Barclay of New Zealand.

Graves was thought to be the favorite for the post but failed to attract enough votes to stay in contention. With the deadline expiring on the weekend, the position is now set to be contested by Barclay and Khwaja.

"I reached out to certain people but did not hear anything from them, so I guess that it is safe to state that I was not nominated by anyone for the post seeing that the process that now closed,” Cameron told T&T Guardian.

