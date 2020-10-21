Holder hurt by cricket's lack of continued Black Lives Matter support

West Indies captain Jason Holder has expressed disappointment for the overall lack of continued support for the Black Lives Matter movement during ongoing cricket tours.

Initially, England and West Indies adopted the anti-racism stance ahead of their three-Test matches in July as part of the worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Sports like the NBA and English Premier League (IPL) have, however, continued the gesture of taking a knee. In cricket, England and Ireland also took the knee in their ODI series, after the West Indies, but that position was shelved when the home side welcomed Pakistan and Australia later in the year.

"I personally was a bit disappointed to see how Pakistan and Australia tours went on after ours. That they were not showing their solidarity afterwards,” Holder said, after he and his team were given the Cricket Writers' Club's Peter Smith Award for becoming the first international team to tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments