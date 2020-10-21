Cornwall eyes big performance for 'make or break' Test series

West Indies offspinner, Rahkeem Cornwall, is determined to have an impactful performance on the upcoming tour of New Zealand, after coming up empty-handed on the previous tour of England.

The 27-year has claimed 13 wickets in three Test matches so far but failed to have a major impact on the team's 2-1 loss to England. Cornwall was added to the bowling line-up for the third Test and had a spell of 27 balls for 85 runs but did not get a wicket.

“I think I am prepared for the tour,” Cornwall told the Antigua Observer.

