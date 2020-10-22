Shepherd to replace DJ Bravo in T20 squad for New Zealand

Romario Shepherd, the Guyanese allrounder, has been selected to replace Dwayne Bravo in the West Indies T20 team to tour New Zealand next month.

This comes as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the upcoming tour due to a groin injury. The experienced 37-year-old sustained the injury on Saturday, October 17, while playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Bravo, the two-time T20 World Cup winner, will now return to Trinidad to continue his rehabilitation.

“This is a great opportunity for me, and I want to take it with both hands. I was in the team before, last year, and earlier this year, so I have a good feel of the game at this level. I’ve been training hard and working at all areas of my game so I’m ready,” Shepherd said.

Read more at SportsMax

0 comments