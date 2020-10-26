'Paul not suited for Test cricket' - Gray puzzled by all-rounder's call-up

Former West Indies fast bowler, Tony Gray, has expressed surprise at the selection of all-rounder Keemo Paul to the West Indies squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, as he deems the player not suited for Test cricket.

The 22-year-old Paul, who has earned 3 Test match caps so far, was previously invited to join the team for the tour of England but along with Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer turned down the series due to health concerns.

“Keemo Paul to me at this time is not suited to play Test cricket,” Gray told the Mason and Guest Radio program.

