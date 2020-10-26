Harper explains Hardings non-selection

Teenager Jayden Seales’ surprise inclusion in the West Indies touring party for the two-Test series in New Zealand was a move aimed at “fast-tracking” the inexperienced fast bowler’s development, convenor of selectors Roger Harper has said.

The 19-year-old Seales was last week named as one of six reserves who will accompany the 15-man Test squad despite not having played a single first-class match or domestic Super50 game.

And even though the more experienced 23-year-old speedster Keon Harding was overlooked by selectors despite traveling with the Test squad on the England tour last July, Harper argued it was not a case of Seales being pushed ahead of other players.

“Remember when we went to England we took 10 reserves,” Harper explained.

“Here we have just six reserves and the opportunity here was to include Jayden Seales in an effort to give him some exposure and sort of fast-track his development, let him have an opportunity to experience what the environment is like at the highest level with a view to fast-tracking his development.

