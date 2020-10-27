On the heels of news that Andre Russell has withdrawn from the 2020 Lankan Premier League it has emerged that the all-rounder did not request a No Objection Certificate from Cricket West Indies that would allow him to play in the Sri Lankan T20 league.

CWI CEO Johnny Grave told Sportsmax.TV this afternoon that CWI never received a NOC request from the Jamaican all-rounder to play in the Lankan Premier League. The NOC is a document provided to players from member nations of the International Cricket Council that allows a cricketer to play in a domestic competition of another member nation.

Shortly after declining a place in the West Indies squad, news broke that Russell had been drafted by the Colombo Kings. Then, in a later development reports surfaced today that said Russell had withdrawn from the league citing injury.

