Samuels insults Stokes' wife in racist post

A longstanding feud between Marlon Samuels and Ben Stokes has added another ugly chapter after the West Indian recently posted crude comments about the Englishman’s wife.

The latest incident was sparked after Stokes related his experiences travelling back to New Zealand to visit his ailing father. Due to the effects of the pandemic, visitors to the country must undergo a 14-day quarantine period.

“You get off the plane, get your bag, walk out and get told what hotel to go to,” Stokes told BBC.

“There’s no choice, it’s potluck whether you get a good hotel or not. The government have chosen certain hotels to be quarantine hotels.

hough the comments seemed of a light-hearted nature, Samuels was clearly angered by them and posted a fiery response via his Instagram story timeline. In the deleted post Samuels who called Stokes, a ‘white boy’ and a ‘bitch’ insisted that he would not be disrespected before making a crude and lewd reference regarding the player’s wife. He went on to state that the perceived hate towards him was because of his 'superior skin tone.

